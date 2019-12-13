Wanted Virginia woman who abducted 4 children has been spotted in Greenville, authorities say

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WYFF) - A woman wanted for abducting her four children, who authorities say may now be in danger, has been spotted in Greenville, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation began in early June 2019 when Melody Bannister, 34, of Stafford reported to deputies that her four children were being abused by a family member.
A joint investigation with Stafford County law enforcement and Child Protective Services determined the allegations were unfounded, authorities said.
Authorities said shortly after the conclusion of the investigation, Bannister left Virginia with the children on a planned vacation and never returned.
In July 2019, the children’s father petitioned the Stafford County Juvenile Domestic & Relations Court for custody of the children.
Stafford County authorities said the courts issued an order granting the father custody, but Bannister refused to return the children and subsequently petitioned the courts in Alabama requesting custody be issued to her there.
The courts in Alabama heard the case and also ordered Bannister to return her children to their father in Virginia. Bannister absconded from the state of Alabama with her four children and has not been seen since, authorities said.
Bannister is currently wanted for one felony charge of violation of a court order, four misdemeanor charges of abduction and one misdemeanor charge of filing a false police report, according to authorities.
The children have been identified as Genevieve Bannister, 13; Janelle Bannister, 12; Vivienne Bannister, 11; and Peter Bannister, 7.
The U.S. Marshals Service and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children became involved in the investigation several months ago.
Bannister and the children were last seen on Aug. 20 in Moulton, Alabama. Over the past several months, authorities said they have been seen at the locations listed below.
- Birmingham, Alabama - 35201
- Moulton, Alabama - 35650
- Greenville, South Carolina - 29601
- Shell Lake, Wisconsin - 54871
- Madison, WI - 53701
- Spooner, WI - 54801
- Maryville, Tennessee - 37801
- Knoxville, Tennessee - 37901
- Lexington, Kentucky - 40502
- Leadville, CO - 80429
- Raleigh, NC - 27601
- Aransas Pass, TX - 78335
- Dallas, TX - 75201
- Corpus Christie, Texas - 78401
Authorities said recent developments in the investigation have led investigators to believe the children may now be in danger. Law enforcement officials are asking anyone with information to contact: 1-877-WANTED2.
Copyright 2019 WYFF. All rights reserved.