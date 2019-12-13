Three Lowcountry high school students arrested in connection to fatal shooting

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested three Lowcountry high school students in connection to a fatal shooting and robbery on Pawleys Island.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17-year-old Aiden Marshall Zasimoritch who is being charged as an adult, 18-year-old Colby Barnes and a 15-year-old juvenile.
Interim Sheriff Carter Weaver said the suspects are students at Waccamaw High School.
The shooting took the life of Deondre Brown at a home on Martin Luther King Drive in the Parkersville community Wednesday night.
According to the sheriff’s office, investigators conducted interviews on Thursday at the school before taking the three suspects into custody.
“The robbery and shooting are not related to any school event or activity in any way,” GCSO officials said."There were no weapons at the school, and at no time were students or staff in any danger. "
The sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation.
