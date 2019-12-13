Russia probe report spurs calls for FBI surveillance changes

Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz, left, speaks with Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., second from right, and Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., right, after testifying at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Inspector General's report on alleged abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik/AP)