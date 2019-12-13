Pastor dies 10 days after crash in Fairfield County

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - A car crash turned deadly when a driver died in the hospital 10 days after it happened.
The crash was Dec. 3 on Jackson Creek Road outside Winnsboro.
Two cars collided, though officials haven’t said what caused the crash.
The driver of one of the cars, Reverend Thomas Shane Martin, 47, died in the hospital on Dec. 13, officials said.
He died from injuries he suffered in the crash.
Officials shared that Martin was the pastor of Lebanon PCA in Winnsboro.
Highway patrol is still investigating the crash.
