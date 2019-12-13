NCSO: Man arrested and facing multiple charges after leading deputy on chase

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man from Ridge Spring early Friday morning after he led a deputy on a chase.
Trelon Vishinski James, 40, of Ridge Spring was charged with failure to stop for law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving under suspension, resisting arrest and open container.
The deputy was on patrol and checking property in Chappells when they saw James driving a pickup truck that was pulling a trailer with a four-wheeler attached. James speed past a stop sign.
The deputy attempted to stop the truck, but instead James sped off. The pursuit entered into Saluda County for a short distance then went onto a side road where the truck and its trailer got stuck.
Contact was lost with the deputy as Newberry and Saluda County deputies provided backup in the area. James ran away from the scene and a brief struggle occurred which ended with the suspect being taken into custody.
The deputy was not hurt in the struggle.
Records show that the truck James was driving was stolen out of Aiken County and a stolen tag from Union County was also found as well.
A bond hearing for James will be held later today.
This incident is currently under investigation.
