Heavy rain causes flooding issues, closes roads in Richland, Lexington counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday’s relentless rain has flooded some parts of Richland and Lexington counties, closing roads.
A Flash Flood Watch was issued for much of the Midlands for midnight tonight through Saturday morning. The National Weather Service said roads could be washed out overnight and drivers should use extreme caution. Roadway flooding is, of course, difficult to see in the dark.
Right now in Columbia, Piney Woods Road and Bonnie Forest Boulevard are flooded along Stoop Creek. Roads are barricaded.
A WIS viewer said the Whitehall subdivision is flooded, as well. That’s in Seven Oaks. Another viewer sent us a picture of Rawls Creek flooding its banks near Coldstream Drive.
In West Columbia, crews reported the following roads are closed due to flooding: Hummingbird Drive and Cofield Drive at Terrace View Drive.
Officials at Bluff High School let parents know students who drive to school were dismissed early at 1:15 p.m. “due to current and potential flooding” on roads around the school. No other schools were affected.
Lexington officials have also reported one road closure:
