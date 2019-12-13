Furman squares off against Winthrop

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Clay Mounce, Noah Gurley and Jordan Lyons have combined to account for 55 percent of Furman's scoring this season and 59 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Winthrop, Josh Ferguson, Chandler Vaudrin and Hunter Hale have combined to account for 37 percent of the team's total scoring, including 39 percent of all Eagles points over their last five.