Coroner: UofSC student found in park died from strangulation

By WIS News 10 Staff | December 13, 2019 at 6:45 PM EST - Updated December 13 at 6:45 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A University of South Carolina student who was found dead in Maxcy Gregg Park died of asphyxiation, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Officials identified the man as 20-year-old Bryan Bachner Miller. His body was found around 8:30 on Thursday morning.

Officials do not suspect foul play with Miller’s death.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office, the Columbia Police Department, and the University of South Carolina Police Department are continuing to investigate this incident.

