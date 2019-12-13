Columbia man arrested on child pornography charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 20-year-old Columbia man has been arrested on charges in connection with the sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Chavis Cromartie was taken into custody by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on Wednesday. Officials said they received several CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Cromartie. Later, investigators found that Cromartie gave out several files of child pornography.
Cromartie was charged with 15 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
He could face up to 10 years in prison on each count.
