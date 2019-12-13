CDPS searching for 2 suspects who broke into vehicles at The Retreat

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Cayce Department of Public Safety is searching for two suspects who broke into vehicles at The Retreat apartments located at 1929 Bluff Rd around 5 a.m. Dec. 13.
Officials say that the suspects were reported to be entering multiple vehicles, taking items and placing them in a green Ford Econoline van. An officer who was in the area saw the van as it was attempting to leave the property. The van crossed Bluff Road and went into the Arthurtown neighborhood making multiple turns to get away from the officer.
The van was abandoned on Dumont Street a quarter mile from the rear exit of The Retreat property. CDPS searched for the two suspects with help from Richland County Sheriff’s Department but were unsuccessful.
The van was taken by CDPS. A shotgun clothing, small electronics and other items were recovered from the van.
One of the suspects was described as a white male wearing black clothing. The other suspect is unknown.
CDPS is asking for help from the public to identify the people involved. They ask that people secure their vehicles and remove any items from those vehicles that may cause them to become a victim of an opportunistic crime.
Individuals with information are encouraged to contact the Cayce Department of Public Safety at (803) 794-0456 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
