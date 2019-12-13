Case file sheds more light on deadly boar attacks on horses in Upstate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS has obtained a case file from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on its joint investigation into a string of alleged horse attacks in the Upstate.
Earlier this week, law enforcement closed their investigations into most of the attacks.
The case file contains incident reports from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, as well as dozens of images of horses with cuts.
Some of the alleged incidents occurred from late October to mid-November.
Law enforcement said after consulting with veterinarians and studying tracks near the locations of the alleged incidents, they were able to determine wild boars played a role in the attacks.
Deputies said they observed a wound on a horse in Spartanburg County that was 8-inches long and ran parallel to the ground.
After photographing these wounds, the deputies said they walked the pasture where the horse was kept. They discovered a large sum of hair around one of the barbs on the spool. The report goes on to say deputies noticed a part of the barbed wire fence was pushed up, as if a smaller animal had attempted to climb under it. There were small animal tracks around this area, as well.
- Wild boars responsible for horse attacks across Upstate, SLED says
- Attorney General asks SLED to help investigate horse attacks in Upstate
- Spartanburg Co. man offers reward after horse was attacked, had to be euthanized
- Horse found stabbed in Campobello, police say; 3 horse attacks reported in 2 weeks
In mid-November, Greenville County deputies were called out to investigate an incident where two horses were injured in Landrum. A veterinarian who treated the wounds believed the wounds were caused by a sharp object.
Deputies walked in the pasture where the alleged attack took place and discovered wild hog droppings. They also discovered rooting marks consistent with a hog under a berry tree near the pasture.
According to another incident report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, a man shot and killed a large wild boar in Greer. The report shows the boar weighed approximately 500 pounds and had 2.5-inch tusks. The man who shot the boar said it was chasing horses.
According to South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), wild pigs have been documented in every county in South Carolina. They also said a growing wild pig populations often causes conflict with humans through their destructive nature.
Wild pigs damage turf, crops and landscapes by their rooting, wallows and rubs.
According to SLED, a case where a horse was shot and killed in Greenville County remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.