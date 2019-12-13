All lanes of I-20 East blocked near Highway 6 due to broken down tractor trailer

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - All lanes of I-20 East are currently blocked at mile marker 54 near Highway 6 due to a broken down tractor trailer.
Early reports to Highway Patrol stated that there was a fuel spill. However, when they arrived on scene they found that this was not the case.
The tractor trailer was carrying mail packages.
Traffic is currently backed up from Longs Pond Road to Highway 6. Construction is also going on in this area.
Traffic delays are expected.
Drivers should take an alternate route.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
