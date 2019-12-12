WATCH: Man caught on camera robbing Columbia gas station

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are looking for a man who was caught on camera robbing a gas station in northeast Columbia.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department released the video on Youtube and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.
Deputies said the armed robbery happened Wednesday around 1 a.m. at the BP on Farrow Road near I-77.
The clerk told police the suspect was hanging around the store before he brought a beer to the counter.
Video shows the suspect pulling out a handgun instead of paying for the beer, and demanding cash be put in a paper bag.
The suspect demanded the clerk lie face down on the floor as he fled the store.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information about the crime should call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
