There’s still time to help: Adopt a family in need through Families Helping Families

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There are dozens of families in need still waiting to be adopted by the community ahead of this holiday season.
Families Helping Families said there are about 40 families left on their list.
For 27 years, Families Helping Families has helped ease the burden of thousands of families in need by providing gifts, clothing, food, and other essentials at Christmas. The goal this year is to help 3,500 families across the Midlands.
The families who need help are referred to Families Helping Families by social service organizations and schools as having needs beyond their staff’s ability to help. For various reasons, these families find themselves needing help. For many, a constant lack of food in the home may affect the overall health of the family.
Anyone who would like to adopt a family should call 803-758-1020 and leave a message. You can also adopt a family online by clicking or tapping here.
The deadline to drop off items is Wednesday, Dec. 18. Items can be dropped off at the warehouse located at 7006 Two Notch Road (former Best Buy across from Columbia Mall) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Want to help in other ways?
Volunteer by working a shift at the Family Helping Families distribution center until Dec. 20. Email nkilloy@palmettoproject.org for more information about volunteering.
People can also make a tax-deductible donation. Donations are used to provide gifts and food for families who have not been sponsored, and cover operating expenses. Once the needs of the families are met, FHF donations are used to support these families throughout the year by enrolling children under the age of five in the monthly books-by-mail initiative of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Donations can be made by check and mailed to Families Helping Families, PO Box 5141, Columbia, SC 29250, or by credit card online by clicking or tapping here.
