Talk of the Town: Nativity scenes from around the world

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday and Saturday you can enjoy the beauty of the Christmas season by seeing nativity scenes from around the world.
Joyce Hill is in charge of public affairs for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and says the Festival of the Nativity is a gift to the community.
Each day of the event, a nativity set will be given away.
The event is Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. at 1391 Centerville Road in Ridgeway.
It’s free and open to the public.
