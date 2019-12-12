Sen. Greg Hembree to introduce his own teacher pay raise proposal once SC lawmakers return to session

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Senate Education Committee Chairman Greg Hembree plans to submit his own proposal for teacher pay raises once the legislative session resumes next year.
This comes just days after Governor Henry McMaster announced plans to include better pay for teachers as part of his 2020-2021 budget proposal.
Hembree says there are key differences between his plan and the governor’s.
While McMaster’s plan sets aside $211 million for a $3,000 raise for every South Carolina teacher, Hembree’s plan sets aside $225 million and the districts will determine how that money is spent, as long as it’s spent on classroom teachers.
The senator says districts may choose to target those funds to a specific need like new teacher salaries, rewarding existing longtime teachers with raises, or offering raises to all teachers. The funds will not supplant existing salaries.
With the governor proposing a flat rate $3,000 increase across the board for all teachers, Senator Hembree says this will mean some new teachers could see up to 9% more in their pay. Meanwhile, experienced teachers may see only a 5% increase.
