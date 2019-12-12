Orangeburg Co. deputies seek 2 women wanted for stealing mail

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two women after mail was stolen from homes in the eastern part of the county.
Officials said home security video was captured near County Line Road of a vehicle of interest, which appeared to be a small white car. Authorities believe a white woman was on the passenger side of the car while an older white woman was on the driver’s side.
According to the sheriff’s office, investigators found at least locations where opened mail was found. However, anything of potential value was taken while the rest of the mail was dumped.
Since the reports of the mail theft, deputies have been increased their presence in the area between Eutawville and Cross.
If you have any information about these incidents, please call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550. You may also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
