NASCAR driver hands out donated gifts to children in hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. helped pass out donated gifts to children spending the holidays in the hospital.
The toys consisted of games, toys, dolls and even a scooter.
Truex says being able to give back is as much a blessing to him as it is to the kids
“Honestly it makes you feel good," Truex said. "You can’t take them home, you’re not going to make their Christmas perfect but anything we can do to help, and like I said put a smile on their face, is important.”
This is the 5th year the Truex group has pitched in to help hand out gifts.
