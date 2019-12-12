Man killed during workplace accident in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office confirms a man was killed during an accident at work.
It happened at ALCS Inc. on Edgefield Highway at 12:48 p.m. Thursday.
The coroner says a forklift operator became entrapped in the forklift he was operating as he tried to move some equipment. The operator was pronounced dead at the scene from traumatic injuries.
An autopsy is scheduled tomorrow in Newberry, S.C. His name has not been released yet.
