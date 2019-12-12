Man convicted of 2018 St. Patrick’s Day shooting in Five Points pleads guilty to charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man who was charged with attempted murder following a 2018 shooting in Five Points on St. Patrick’s Day pleaded guilty to the charges on Wednesday.
According to court records, Arthur Jones, Jr. pleaded guilty to attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Officials said Jones was involved in an argument with another person before firing multiple times into a large crowd. Three people were injured during the shooting. One of the three victims was identified as an airman at Shaw Air Force Base. Another victim was paralyzed from the neck down.
Police said three other men were involved in the shooting. However, they turned themselves in once they saw themselves on television.
So far, Jones has served more than 600 days in prison.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.