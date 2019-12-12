Coaches take part in press conference ahead of College Football Playoff Semifinal

ATLANTA, Ga. (WIS) - All four coaches whose teams made it to the College Football Playoff Semifinal were set to address the media from Atlanta on Thursday night.
Head coaches Ed Orgeron (LSU), Dabo Swinney (Clemson) and Lincoln Riley (Oklahoma) answered questions. Coach Ryan Day (Ohio State) was delayed and missed the press conference.
Clemson will work to get back in the final game and defends its title. First, the Tigers must beat Ohio State. That game is Saturday, Dec. 28 at 8 p.m.
No. 1 LSU will play No. 4 Oklahoma earlier that day, at 4 p.m. Both games will be on ESPN.
