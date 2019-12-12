Lexington Police searching for Winnsboro man wanted on assault and battery charges

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A 38-year-old Winnsboro man is now being sought by the Lexington Police Department for allegedly attacking a woman.
Officials said Calvin Simpson is facing two counts of third-degree assault and battery. Investigators said they spoke to a woman at a mobile home park on Sunset Boulevard who was hit in the head and face several times. Officers noticed blood on the woman’s face and shirt and several cuts including one on her lip.
Investigators also said she had bruises on her face from a previous attack that took place on Dec. 3.
The woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.
Simpson is described as a black male who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs about 255 pounds.
If you have any information about Simpson’s whereabouts, you are urged to call Detective Corporal Currier at 803-358-2067. You may also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
