Lawmakers vote to send amended education reform bill to S.C. Senate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Members of the South Carolina Senate have voted unanimously to send an amended version of the education reform bill to the Senate floor.
Among the amendments that were added to the bill on Thursday were moving the school start date. By doing so, the first semester would end before the Christmas break. Lawmakers also added an amendment where high schools would offer a financial management class. Plus, lawmakers moved to add a teacher to the South Carolina State Board of Education.
Another change to the bill would modify the number of days on a teacher’s contract. Currently, teacher contracts last 190 days. The amendment would add five more days for planning purposes only.
Education continues to be an important topic of discussion throughout the state. Recently, Gov. Henry McMaster proposed a $3,000 pay raise for South Carolina teachers. The raise would be a flat amount rather than a percentage “because it will have a greater impact in the classroom and also in the boardrooms across the country," according to McMaster.
The amended bill will be one of the first things lawmakers debate in 2020.
