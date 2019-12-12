Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

AP-NC-SHIP RUNS AGROUND
Boat runs aground near area that could have WWII ordinance
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (AP) — A fishing vessel has run aground along the North Carolina coast near an area that potentially has military ordinance from World War II. The U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement that a boat called Sea Angels ran aground Monday near Browns Inlet. That's about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Morehead City. The Coast Guard said a command has been established to oversee the safe removal of the ship. It has an estimated 15,000 gallons of fuel on board.
RESTAURANT-FATAL SHOOTING
Robbery suspected in shooting death of restaurant co-owner
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say they're looking for two male suspects in connection to the shooting death of a restaurant's co-owner. News outlets report Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Wednesday that robbery appears to be the motive in the killing of 61-year-old Scott Brooks. He was fatally shot Monday morning while opening Brooks Sandwich House. Brooks owned the restaurant with his twin brother, David. The restaurant has been open since 1973. Police say the restaurant may have been targeted because customers must pay in cash only. Police say they've received several tips but none have led to any arrests.
CAPITOL-TREE LIGHTING
Yuletide returns to N Carolina Capitol with tree lighting
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's Christmas tree will soon be decked out in yuletide brilliance on the grounds of the old Capitol. Gov. Roy Cooper and other government and elected officials are expected at the annual tree-lighting ceremony Thursday evening. The tree sits on the south side of Capitol Square, facing down Fayetteville Street in Raleigh. There will be luminaries, holiday music and refreshments at the free event, and the 1840 Capitol building and the Executive Mansion will be open to the public afterward to review their holiday decor. The two locales also will be open to the public Friday and into the weekend.
HORSES ATTACKED
South Carolina horse attacks were wild boars, not stabbings
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say five of six horses injured or killed in northern South Carolina this fall were attacked by wild boars. Owners had initially worried the horses had been stabbed or slashed in Greenville and Spartanburg counties. But the State Law Enforcement Division said agents checked animal tracks and consulted with veterinarians to determine the injuries were from animal attacks. The horses had wounds so deep that intestines or bones were exposed. Three of the horses were killed or had to be euthanized. Authorities say a sixth case involved a horse that was shot and is still under investigation.
CLASS ASSIGNMENT-SLAVERY
District apologizes for assignment comparing value of slaves
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina school district has apologized for an assignment that asked middle school students to compare the value of slaves and white people. News outlets report the mother of a student at Kannapolis Middle School posted a picture of the assignment on Facebook. It was reportedly related to a lesson on the Three-Fifths Compromise. A spokeswoman for the school district says the principal and the superintendent reached out to the parent to apologize. The district says the assignment won't count toward any student's grade. The teacher who gave out the assignment has been disciplined, but the district didn't say how.
FATAL CRASH
2 charged in fatal North Carolina crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Two North Carolina men have been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in a November crash that killed a 74-year-old woman. News outlets report the 18-year-olds are accused of driving recklessly and aggressively before and after the crash. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police initially cited them for reckless driving, but charged them Monday after further review. Police have said the woman was making a left turn on a Charlotte road when she was struck by one of the teens, who then crashed into another vehicle and ran off the road. The second teen was driving another car and didn't hit either vehicle.
PRESCHOOL TEACHERS-ABUSE CHARGES
Former NC preschool teachers accused of child abuse
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say two former teachers at a preschool are accused of child abuse. News sources report Roanoke Rapids police say Tyseha Pearson and Olivia Ulrich are charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Police said the woman worked at the Gingerbread House of the Roanoke Valley at the time of the alleged incidents, but were no longer working there when an investigation began. The investigation began in November after police received complaints of child abuse.
HUMAN BONES DISCOVERED
Bones found in yard of home where resident not seen lately
DUNN, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff's office says human bones have been found in the yard of a home where the resident hasn't been seen lately. The Fayetteville Observer reports the Harnett County Sheriff's Office said its 911 center received a call late Monday night for a well-being check of a person who the caller said hadn't been seen lately. The sheriff's office said when deputies went to the home, they found what appeared to be human bones. Investigators say there are no indications that foul play is involved.