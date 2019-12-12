Gaillard Center to host Democratic Presidential Primary debate in February 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Democratic National Committee announced Thursday morning that a Democratic Presidential Primary debate will be held in Charleston in February 2020.
The official date is set for Feb. 25, 2020 at the Gaillard Center in downtown Charleston. It will be co-hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute.
Twitter will also be a partner in the debate.
Qualification criteria, format, and moderators will be announced at a future date.
