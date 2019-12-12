Five police officers have been killed in the last 6 days nationwide. A Midlands non-profit is opening the door to conversation.

“Every day I miss Greg, but as that day gets closer those grief moments, anniversaries come up, your heart breaks a little extra,” she said. “My little boy is thriving, Sal is almost five in March. He’s smart and fun and funny, but even with all of that being said, there’s the reality that he’ll never know his dad. He knows him through pictures, videos, and stories but he’ll never his biological father. Yes, Mitch is a great father, but he’ll never know Greg.”