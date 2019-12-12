FIRST ALERT: Heads up! We’re tracking periods of heavy rain Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! We’re tracking heavy rain for your Friday. Some showers could stick around into early Saturday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Scattered showers tonight (70%). Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
· Friday is an Alert Day! Low pressure from the Gulf of Mexico will bring a cold, heavy rain to the Midlands (100%).
· We could see 1-2” of rain Friday. A few areas could see even higher amounts. We’ll keep you posted to any changes.
· It will be cold Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
· A few scattered showers are possible early Saturday (30%). High temps near 60.
· Drier weather moves in Sunday and Monday. We’re expecting sunshine and 60s.
· More wet weather arrives Tuesday with a cold front. Rain chances are around 50%.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, prepare for some rain. An area of low pressure will track from the Gulf of Mexico and spread scattered showers into the Midlands. Rain chances will grow to around 70% overnight. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Friday is an Alert Day. Low pressure will continue to impact our forecast in a big way as we move through the day on Friday. In fact, heavy rain will be possible during your morning and afternoon commutes. Most of this event will likely be rain as temperatures rise from the upper 30s/lower 40s to the mid to upper 40s by afternoon.
Rain chances are around 100%, which means that most of the Midlands will see rain. Some areas could see 1-2” of rain Friday. However, a couple of our forecast models are hinting at even higher rainfall accumulations. We’ll watch the forecast for you. Otherwise, expect pretty gloomy weather with overcast skies on Friday. Rain is also expected for your Friday night. By that point, the rain will lighten up a bit.
Some showers will stick around into early Saturday, too. Rain chances are around 30%. Right now, we’re not expecting a washout for Saturday, but we’ll track any changes to the forecast. Overall, our skies will gradually clear by Saturday afternoon. Highs will climb to near 60.
Dry weather moves in Sunday and Monday. In fact, we’re tracking sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s.
More wet weather pushes in next Tuesday with a cold front. Rain chances are around 50%. Highs will be in the 60s.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (70%). Low temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Alert Day Friday: Cloudy Skies. Cold, Heavy Rain (100%). Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Saturday: Early Showers (30%). Then, Gradual Clearing. Highs near 60.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. A Little Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Thursday: More Sunshine. Still Cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
