First Alert Forecast: A cold, soaking rain expected Friday

Carolina sunshine will give way to increasing clouds by late afternoon as low pressure develops in the Gulf of Mexico. It will quickly move to the northeast and will be over the Midlands by Friday, bringing heavy rain.
Low pressure quickly develops in the Gulf and will move into the southeast by tonight. This will bring very heavy, widespread rain into the Midlands all day Friday through early Saturday morning.
Rainfall could easily top over 1” and some locations 2” and higher. High pressure to the north will provide wedge-like conditions for us.
Highs will only top out in the middle to upper 40s, and with windy conditions it will feel like the upper 30s much of the day.
Temperatures will be above freezing, so not looking for any winter weather across the Midlands. The focus will be on the rain.
Local flooding issues could become a concern by late day Friday. The low will move out Saturday and we’ll see improving conditions.
- Sunshine giving way to clouds by this afternoon
- Alert Day Friday with a chilly raw rain moving in from the Gulf
- Rain will be very heavy at times with over 1” of rain likely with some locations 2”+
- Local flooding possible
- Warmer and drying out by Sunday
Today: Sunny early then increasing clouds. Highs: Middle 50s
Tonight: Showers developing by evening. Lows: Upper 30s. Rain chance 60%
Alert Day Friday: Rain likely. Rain will be heavy at times. Windy and cold. Highs: Upper 40s. Rain chance 100%
Saturday: Showers ending with clearing skies by afternoon. Highs: Lower 60s
