Fire destroys hunting cabin in Fairfield County

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - A fire burned a small house to the ground in a rural part of Fairfield County on Thursday morning.
Heavy smoke was reported just before 7 a.m. along Rockton Thruway about five miles south of Winnsboro.
The fire department had trouble finding the fire because the area is so remote.
By the time firefighters found a small house at the end of a long dirt road, it was engulfed in flames, officials said.
The remote location also made it hard for other trucks to help fight the fire. The house was a total loss.
Thankfully, no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
Officials said the house was being used as a hunting cabin.
Because the home burned to the ground, officials said they could not determine what caused the fire.
