Ex-restaurant owner’s murder trial delayed until summer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The former owner of several San Jose Mexican restaurants throughout the Midlands, who is accused of killing his wife’s lover, won’t go to trial until next summer.
Greg Leon is accused of killing Arturo Bravo Santos at a Lexington County park-and-ride on Valentine’s Day in 2016. He’s charged with murder, attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Leon turned himself into law enforcement officials after dialing 911 following the shooting. He reportedly told the dispatcher, “I shot my wife’s lover.”
According to the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Leon’s trial was originally scheduled to begin this week. However, Leon’s attorney, Dick Harpootlian, told the judge the case would likely last two weeks due to witnesses and translators needed for testimony.
Because Harpootlian is a member of the legislature, he is protected from appearing in court from January until the end of July. Once the upcoming legislative session is over, the case should be taken up by both sides.
