ECU hopes to end skid vs Campbell

EARLY RISERS: Each team has relied heavily on their freshmen this year. Jayden Gardner, Brandon Suggs and Tristen Newton have collectively accounted for 55 percent of East Carolina's scoring this season. For Campbell, Cory Gensler, Jesus Carralero and Joshua Lusane have collectively scored 29 percent of the team's points this season, including 34 percent of all Fighting Camels points over their last five.GIFTED GENSLER: Gensler has connected on 35.3 percent of the 34 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 9 over the last three games. He's also converted 60 percent of his foul shots this season.