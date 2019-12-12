Deputies charge Chapin High student with threatening students over money

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old boy has been charged with threatening students at Chapin High, according to officials with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities said the boy threatened another student on Tuesday during an argument over money he said was stolen from him.
The 17-year-old was interviewed by a Lexington County deputy to find out what happened. He was released to his grandfather.
The student, who has not been identified because he is under the age of 18, will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.
