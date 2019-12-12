CPD opens investigation after man, woman shot near N. Main St.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is now investigating a shooting incident that happened Wednesday night just off North Main Street.
According to officials, the incident happened at 5707 Randall Avenue. An officer patrolling near the area heard gunfire and began to investigate. Officials also received a ShotSpotter notification about the shooting just after 7:30 p.m.
Officials said a man and a woman were shot in the lower body. They are both expected to be okay.
If you have any information about this shooting, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
