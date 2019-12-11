Witnesses: Men in masks opened fire in residential area of St. Andrews, injuring 1 man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple police agencies are investigating two shootings that happened Wednesday morning in northwest Columbia.
It started around 11:30 a.m. on Apple Valley Road, Richland County deputies confirmed. That’s in a neighborhood near Broad River Road and St. Andrews Road.
The two shootings happened just blocks apart from each other, but they fall into different jurisdictions -- one being investigated by RCSD and the other Columbia Police.
One man was injured in the first shooting, the Columbia Police Department said on its Twitter account.
WIS reporter Emily Wakeman talked to witnesses who said a car came down the street with three men inside, all wearing masks.
The men got out and opened fire on a man who tried to run away, one witness said.
“Some guys jump out with those guns and started shooting -- it kind of caught me off guard," neighbor Tony Smith said. “I couldn’t even move.”
The suspects then fled in the car. One neighbor said he heard about 20 shots.
“Then he said, ‘Somebody help, somebody help,’ and I told my wife to call the ambulance to get some help out here,” Smith said.
Smith said the victim was rushed to the hospital.
Thankfully, it appears the man will survive, CPD said. He has not been identified.
“It was like a movie," neighbor Tony Smith said. "You never really see that stuff -- expect it to be right at you. I’m sitting there and my wife started yelling, ‘Get in the house, get in the house.’”
Right after that shooting, one witness said the car full of masked men went down the street and opened fire on another home. RCSD confirmed no one was hurt in that shooting.
Deputies told WIS they were able to get surveillance footage of the second shooting and are working to identify the vehicle and the individuals.
“I don’t think it’s a lot of gang stuff, but I think when you are in groups, you get caught up in stuff that you don’t really realizing you are getting caught up in,” Smith said.
As investigators release more information, WIS will pass along the updates.
