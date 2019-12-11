Wild boars responsible for horse attacks across Upstate, SLED says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Wild boars are responsible for a rash of horse attacks across the Upstate, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
The joint investigation by several law enforcement agencies in the Upstate all concluded based on the evidence that the horse attacks are results of altercations with wild boars in the area.
According to SLED, the joint investigation involved five incidents that took place within a four-week span across both Greenville and Spartanburg counties.
Animal tracks consistent with hogs, video evidence and the sighting of boars in the area support the conclusion, SLED said.
The S.C. Department of Natural Resources and several veterinary professionals were consulted and assisted in the investigation.
According to SLED, an investigation into a horse shooting last month in Greenville County remains under investigation and is separate and not connected to this investigation.
“While all of these incidents were extremely unfortunate, I am very thankful for the men and women who worked tirelessly to investigate these cases,” said Greenville County Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown.
“In addition, I want to convey to our community members that our agency has and will continue to patrol these rural areas to ensure our citizens and their respective animals are safe and secure and for them to know that we have an active open channel of communication for anyone who has questions or concerns.”
According to SLED, the population of wild boars in the area has significantly increased in the last several years.
To help control the increasing population of wild boars, DNR has authorized hunting during day and night of these animals with special permit. Information about the growing wild boar problem and recommendations for management and control is available on DNR’s website, click here to visit.
