Suspects in Newberry shooting, attempted robbery continue to evade police after 2nd search

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry police used helicopters and bloodhounds to try to track down two suspects in connection to an armed robbery and shooting that happened Tuesday.
That shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. on Highway 34, near the intersection with Marys Road, outside of Newberry. Two men fled from the scene in a green, older model SUV, deputies said.
Wednesday, police said they went to a home on Skating Rink Loop, about a mile and a half from the crime scene.
When deputies got close to the house, they said two suspects matching the descriptions of the men they were looking for ran out of the back door.
That launched a full scale search, with assistance coming in from state law enforcement, highway patrol and the Department of Natural Resources. People who live in the area were told to stay in their homes as police swarmed the area.
Using the helicopter and bloodhounds, the agencies were able to track the suspects to the nearby White’s Mobile Home Park, but at that point the trail went cold.
When deputies got a search warrant for the home on Skating Rink Loop, they said they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia, along with evidence that might link the suspects to the armed robbery and shooting on Tuesday.
There were two women and a child inside the house during the search, deputies said. The women told police they didn’t know the suspects. They were both arrested.
Aleera Diajanna Praylow, 20, who lives at the house, and Diamonra Nygeria Robinson, 18, both face charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and child endangerment.
While the Newberry County sheriff said the active search for the suspects has ended, the investigation is far from over. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and clicking on the “submit a tip” tab.
