Quarantine protocol underway after 3rd inmate tests positive for flu at women’s prison, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections began the medical quarantine protocol at the Camille Graham Correctional Institution on Wednesday.
Authorities said the decision to start the protocol was made after a third inmate tested positive for the flu at the prison.
According to SCDC, inmates in the facility who display flu-like symptoms will be given extra fluids and monitored closely.
Officials also said the facility is being cleaned thoroughly and inmates will receive extra wellness checks.
Officials said inmates were offered flu shots earlier this year. SCDC is working with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to get additional doses of the flu vaccine.
