Panthers official files for list of potential Charlotte MLS team names
By David Hodges | December 11, 2019 at 12:25 PM EST - Updated December 11 at 3:51 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Trademark applications filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office show a potential list of Charlotte MLS team names. The applications were filed by Panthers Vice President and General Counsel Stephen Argeris on December 6th.

The list of trademark name applications includes...

- Charlotte FC

- Charlotte Crown FC

- Charlotte Fortune FC

- Charlotte Monarchs FC

- Charlotte Athletic FC

- Charlotte Town FC

- Carolina Gliders FC

- All Carolina FC

A list of trademarks applied for by a top Panthers official.

The company that applied for the trademarks was “DT Soccer, LLC” with a headquarters listed at Bank of America Stadium. The company is registered in Delaware.

Delaware state records show “DT Soccer, LLC” and “DT Soccer Holdco, LLC” were both incorporated in the state on June 5th, 2019.

The trademarks would cover a comprehensive list of goods and products including "Posters, decals, bumper stickers, printed media guides relating to a professional soccer team, printed event admission tickets, magazines featuring information in the field of soccer and more.

(APPLICANT) DT Soccer, LLC LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY DELAWARE 800 S. Mint Street Charlotte NORTH CAROLINA 28202

