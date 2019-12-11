Need to do some holiday shopping? CPD wants you to shop its auction

By Laurel Mallory | December 11, 2019 at 5:47 PM EST - Updated December 11 at 5:47 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is promoting its upcoming auction as a place to get some holiday shopping done.

The department sells “seized or recovered property from investigations,” it said in a tweet.

Items that will up for sale include jewelry, toys, TVs, gaming consoles and more.

The auction is Saturday, Dec. 14 at 8 a.m. at the CPD Annex at 715 Bluff Rd. Shoppers must come prepared with cash or a check. The department says all sales are final.

