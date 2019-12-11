Mother’s boyfriend charged after 3-year-old boy found wandering Upstate street at night, sheriff says

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WYFF) - A man was charged Wednesday after a young child he was caring for was found wandering on the street in the middle of the night, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller.
The child was found about 9:45 p.m. Monday on Limestone Street in Gaffney by an EMS worker, Mueller said.
He said the child was able to tell authorities that he was 3 years old, but was could not provide his address or mother's name.
The child was put into emergency protective custody with the Department of Social Services.
The child’s picture was posted on social media and about 12:30 a.m. deputies got a possible address of the child’s parents, Mueller said.
He said deputies found the mother's boyfriend, Bryant Drake Williams, 23, who was in charge of the child at the time.
Mueller said the child had walked about three-tenths of a mile from his home.
Williams told authorities that he put the child to bed about 9 p.m. and then he fell asleep as well, Mueller said.
Mueller said deputies were suspicious of that story because the child was found fully dressed with his shoes on and not wearing pajamas.
Drake was charged with unlawful neglect of a child and booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center, Mueller said.
