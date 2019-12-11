LCSD: Suspect wanted for shooting at mobile home park arrested in Charlotte

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 33-year-old West Columbia man wanted for attempted murder has now been taken into custody in North Carolina.
According to officials with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Jamel Lamont Higgs on Wednesday. Authorities believe Higgs was connected with a shooting that happened on Dec. 3 in Gaston. During that incident, a man was shot several times after an argument.
Higgs was taken into custody at an apartment complex in Charlotte. He now faces charges for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony.
He is being held in Charlotte and is expected to be extradited back to Lexington County.
