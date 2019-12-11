Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta's SunTrust and North Carolina's BB&T have combined into a megabank with a new name, Truist, but the completion of their merger won't immediately change the name of the Atlanta Braves home field. Both companies announced the finalization of their merger on Monday, forming the nation's sixth-largest bank, with about 10 million customers. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports it could take up to two years for the old brand names to be replaced on larger properties such as the baseball park, as well as branches, websites and other services. Truist vows to spend more than $100 million on philanthropy in Georgia and North Carolina.