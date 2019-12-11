Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored two goals and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3. Nino Niederreiter, Ryan Dzingel, Jordan Martinook and Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Hurricanes, who have won three straight. Zack Kassian scored twice and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added a goal for the Oilers, who have lost three of four.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Devonte Graham scored 29 points, Miles Bridges hit a big 3-pointer with 7.7 seconds left and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards 114-107. The game featured 20 lead changes. Terry Rozier scored 17 points, Bridges had 16 and P.J. Washington added 15 for Charlotte. Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo both had double-doubles for Charlotte. Washington's Davis Bertans scored a career-high 32 points and made eight 3-pointers. Rui Hachimura added 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Wizards, who have lost six of seven.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Clemson has once again dominated the Associated Press All-Athletic Coast Conference teams. The playoff-bound Tigers swept the offensive and defensive player of the year awards and placed 12 players on the two teams. Running back Travis Etienne was a repeat selection as offensive player of the year while teammate Isaiah Simmons is the defensive player of the year. The coach of the year is Louisville's Scott Satterfield and North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is the newcomer of the year. The awards were voted upon by 14 sports writers who cover the conference.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — New Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is expressing confidence. At his introductory news conference, he predicted the Tigers would eventually win the SEC East and a bowl game. Drinkwitz was hired to replace Barry Odom, the former Missouri player whose program had slipped into mediocrity. Drinkwitz is coming off a 12-1 season at Appalachian State that included wins over North Carolina and South Carolina and a victory over Louisiana-Lafayette in the Sun Belt title game. He also has just one year of head-coaching experience.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Fletcher Abee set career highs with 27 points and six 3-pointers and The Citadel beat Division III Piedmont 129-83 for coach Duggar Baucom’s 50th program win. Rudy Fitzgibbons III set career highs with 25 points and four 3-pointers and Kaelon Harris added 19 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-5), who shot 60% from the field and 50% from long distance in scoring a season-high 70 first-half points.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley said he's headed to Utah for his final college season. Bentley announced his commitment to the Utes on social media. Bentley is scheduled to graduate from South Carolina this week and will be eligible to play immediately. Utah will need to replace senior QB Tyler Huntley from this season's team, which went 11-2. Bentley said in his post he was excited for his next step in joining Utah. Bentley was a three-year starter for the Gamecocks who suffered a season-ending foot injury in this year's opener.