Gamecocks agree to second home-and-home with ACC foe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (THE BIG SPUR) - A week after announcing an agreement of a home-and-home football series with Miami for 2026 and 2027, on Wednesday morning South Carolina announced a home-and-home series with Virginia Tech for 2034 and 2035.
From South Carolina Athletics Communications and Public Relations
Continuing a trend of adding attractive home-and-home football series with quality Football Bowl Subdivision opponents, the University of South Carolina and Virginia Tech have agreed on a two-year contract, the schools announced today. The Hokies will visit Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia on Sept. 16, 2034, while the Gamecocks will make the return trip to Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va. for a contest on Sept. 15, 2035.
“By adding Virginia Tech to our future football schedules, it gives us a quality opponent with a regional matchup,” said South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “Coach Muschamp and I are looking to fill our non-conference schedule with teams that would be appealing for our fans and supplement our already-tough Southeastern Conference slate with opponents that our squad will be excited to play. I hope we can make more of these announcements in the near future.”
The teams, both former members of the Southern Conference, have met on the gridiron 20 times previously, but have not played each other since the 1991 season. South Carolina holds an 11-7-2 lead in the all-time series that dates back to 1905, including a 5-2-1 advantage when the teams have played in both Columbia and in Blacksburg. Virginia Tech has won three of the four games when they have met at a "neutral" site - once in Roanoke, Va. (1905) and three times in Richmond, Va. (1925-27).
The Gamecocks are undefeated in their last six contests with the Hokies, posting a 4-0-2 record when they played in six-consecutive seasons from 1986-1991. Carolina posted a 28-21 win in their last meeting, which took place on Sept. 21, 1991 in Columbia. The Gamecocks also posted a win in their last trip to Blacksburg, a 35-24 victory on Sept. 22, 1990.
“We’re excited to add South Carolina to our schedule, renewing a series that has its roots in the Southern Conference,” Virginia Tech Athletic Director Whit Babcock said. “Columbia, S.C. is also another drivable trip for our fans to a venue where the Hokies haven’t played since the early 1990s. With eight future games against SEC opponents on our schedules, we feel very confident about the strength of our scheduling going forward, as well as its appeal to our fans across the region.”
Not including the annual meeting with Clemson, below are all of the scheduled non-conference games on future Gamecocks football schedules (according to fbschedules.com):
2020: Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Wofford
2021: Eastern Illinois, at East Carolina, Troy
2022: Georgia State, Charlotte, Wofford
2023: neutral vs. North Carolina, Furman, Liberty
2024: Akron
2025: at Appalachian State
2026: Miami
2027: Appalachian State, at Miami
2034: Virginia Tech
2035: at Virginia Tech