FIRST ALERT: We’re tracking a cold, heavy rain for your Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for even more rain by Friday and part of your weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Morning temperatures will be in the 30s Thursday and Friday.
· A few isolated showers are possible Thursday (20%).
· Friday is an Alert Day! Low pressure from the Gulf of Mexico will bring a cold, heavy rain to the Midlands (90%). Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50.
· A few scattered showers are possible Saturday (40%). Highs will be in the low 60s.
· Drier weather moves in Sunday and Monday.
· More wet weather arrives Tuesday. Rain chances are around 50%.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect a cold one. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s under mostly clear skies.
On Thursday, high pressure will control our weather for most of the day, giving way to mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Later in the day, our skies will become mostly cloudy as our next weather system approaches. A few isolated showers will be possible later in the day. Rain chances are around 20%. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
Friday is an Alert Day. We’re tracking an area of low pressure from the Gulf of Mexico that will move northeast into South Carolina. Most of this event will likely be rain as temperatures rise from the upper 30s/lower 40s to near 50 by afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times during the day Friday, so keep that in mind.
Rain chances are around 90%. Some areas could see more than an inch of rain. A few of our forecast models are hinting at even higher rainfall estimates, which could be closer to two inches of rain. We’ll watch the forecast for you. Otherwise, expect pretty gloomy weather with overcast skies on Friday.
Some showers will stick around into Saturday, too. Rain chances are around 40%. Right now, we’re not expecting a washout for Saturday, but we’ll track any changes to the forecast. Overall, our skies will gradually clear by Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 60s.
Dry weather moves in Sunday and Monday. More wet weather pushes in next Tuesday. Rain chances are around 50% on Tuesday.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cold. Low temperatures in the lower 30s.
Thursday: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Showers (20%). Still Cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
Alert Day Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Cold Rain (90%). Rain will be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Saturday: Scattered Showers Around (40%). Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the lower 60s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
