First Alert Forecast: Much Cooler Today. More Rain Arrives Friday

Much Cooler Today and Thursday
Alert Day Friday For Heavy Rain Likely
The cold front is now to our East and the warm temperatures of yesterday are a memory. Showers ending this morning and we’ll see clearing skies and much cooler temperatures. Highs in the 50s this afternoon. Under clear skies we’ll see 30s tonight and only Near 50 Thursday.
Alert Day Friday
Low pressure quickly develops in the Gulf and will move into the Southeast by Thursday night. This will bring heavy widespread rain into the Midlands all day Friday through early Saturday morning. Rainfall could easily top over 1” and some locations 2” It will be windy as well and with temperatures in the 40s, it will be a raw day Friday. Skies will clear by Saturday afternoon.
Weather Highlights:
- MUCH cooler Today and Thursday with Highs in the 50s Today…40s Thursday
- Alert Day Friday with a chilly raw rain moving in from the Gulf
- Rain will be very heavy at times with over 1” of rain likely
- Warmer and drying out by Sunday
Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy early with a few showers before 9AM. Skies clearing by afternoon. Highs middle 50s
Tonight: Clear and colder. Lows middle to upper 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High Near 50
Alert Day Friday: Rain likely. Rain will be heavy at times. Highs upper 40s. Rain chance 90%
