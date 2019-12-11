First Alert Day Friday for a Cold Rain

By Von Gaskin | December 11, 2019 at 12:35 PM EST - Updated December 11 at 12:35 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is a big temperature difference in place today. We will spend the day with temperatures about 20° cooler than they were yesterday.

First Alert Forecast Summary

Friday we’re tracking an area of low pressure from the Gulf of Mexico that will move northeast into South Carolina.

Most of this event will likely be rain as temperatures rise from the upper 30s/lower 40s to the 50s by afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times, so keep that in mind. Rain chances are around 90%.

First Alert Headlines

-There is a big temperature difference in place today

-Dry weather is expected Thursday

-Friday is an Alert day for a cold rain that may get heavy at times

-Rain totals could exceed 2 inches

First Alert Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy early with a few showers before 9AM. Skies clearing by afternoon. Highs middle 50s

Tonight: Clear and colder. Lows middle to upper 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High Near 50

Alert Day Friday: Rain likely. Rain will be heavy at times. Highs upper 40s. Rain chance 90%

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.