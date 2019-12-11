First Alert Day Friday for a Cold Rain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is a big temperature difference in place today. We will spend the day with temperatures about 20° cooler than they were yesterday.
First Alert Forecast Summary
Friday we’re tracking an area of low pressure from the Gulf of Mexico that will move northeast into South Carolina.
Most of this event will likely be rain as temperatures rise from the upper 30s/lower 40s to the 50s by afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times, so keep that in mind. Rain chances are around 90%.
First Alert Headlines
-There is a big temperature difference in place today
-Dry weather is expected Thursday
-Friday is an Alert day for a cold rain that may get heavy at times
-Rain totals could exceed 2 inches
First Alert Forecast
Today: Mostly cloudy early with a few showers before 9AM. Skies clearing by afternoon. Highs middle 50s
Tonight: Clear and colder. Lows middle to upper 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High Near 50
Alert Day Friday: Rain likely. Rain will be heavy at times. Highs upper 40s. Rain chance 90%
