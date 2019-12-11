Blue Bird: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MACON, Ga. (AP) _ Blue Bird Corp. (BLBD) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $11.6 million.
The Macon, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 74 cents per share.
The school bus maker posted revenue of $343.5 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $24.3 million, or 90 cents per share. Revenue was nearly unchanged at $1.02 billion.
Blue Bird expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion.
Blue Bird shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $20.26, an increase of 19% in the last 12 months.
