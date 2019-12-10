Winthrop takes on TCU

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Desmond Bane, Jaire Grayer and Edric Dennis Jr. have combined to score 49 percent of TCU's points this season. For Winthrop, Josh Ferguson, Chandler Vaudrin and Hunter Hale have combined to account for 36 percent of the team's total scoring.JUMPING FOR JOSH: Ferguson has connected on 35.3 percent of the 51 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 20 over his last three games. He's also made 42.9 percent of his foul shots this season.