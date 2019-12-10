West Columbia man wanted in connection with shooting at Gaston mobile park

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a West Columbia man in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month.
Jamel Lamont Higgs, 33, is wanted on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony, according to the warrants.
“Based on the information detectives have gathered during their investigation, Higgs shot a man multiple times Dec. 3 after an argument in a Gaston mobile home park,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Higgs has been on the run since he fled the scene of the shooting.”
U.S. Marshals and SLED agents have assisted deputies in searching multiple locations in four counties to locate Higgs.
Higgs is described as a black male, 5′7, and 132 lbs. He has multiple tattoos on his neck and face.
Anyone with information about Higgs’ whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.